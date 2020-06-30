Ashlea N. Bottles, Jamestown, PA

JAMESTOWN, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Ashlea N. Bottles, age 33, of Jamestown passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with cancer on Saturday evening, June 27, 2020.

She was born in Winter Haven, Florida on January 5, 1987 a daughter of Terry, Jr. and Deborah (Edmondson) Nance of Lakeland, Florida.

She was a graduate of Laurel Technical Institute where she received her degree as a medical assistant.

On August 23, 2013 Ashlea married Thomas Bottles, Jr. he survives.

She was a homemaker and truly enjoyed spending time with her daughters. She was a girl scout leader and enjoyed kayaking, Zumba, dancing, riding 4-Wheelers and trips to the beach.

In addition to her parents and husband she is survived by two daughters, Shelby and Aubrey Bottles both at home; her paternal grandmother, Virginia Nance of Lakeland, Florida; a sister, Jessica Crabtree and her children, Elizabeth and Justin, Jr., all of Lakeland, Florida; her mother-in-law, Melinda Rostron of Jamestown; brother-in-law, Cody Verhagen and his wife, Leah and their children, Violet and Waylon, all of Greenville.

She was preceded in death by her paternal grandfather, Terry Nance, Sr. and maternal grandparents, Thomas Jr. and Sharon Edmondson.

Calling hours will be held Wednesday, July 1, 1:00 – 4:00 p.m. at Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, Pennsylvania.

A private funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 1, 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home, Rev. John Hodge, officiating Pastor of Westford United Methodist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the family C/O Loutzenhiser-Randall Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 416 Liberty Street, Jamestown, PA 16134.