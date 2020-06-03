Artis Ray Battle, Warren, Ohio

WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Artis Ray Battle, 65, of 2966 Red Fox Run Drive, N.W., Warren, departed this life Friday, May 29, 2020 at 10:45 p.m. at Trumbull Regional Medical Center.

He was born August 4, 1954 in Chattanooga, Tennessee, the son of Charles W. and Mattie Mabel Hudson Battle, residing in the area for 62 years.

Mr. Battle was employed with General Motors B.O.C. Lordstown Division for 3 years as a Machine Operator, before retiring in 2011. He also worked for Delphi Packard Electric Corp. from 1985-2008.

He was a 1972 graduate of Warren Western Reserve High School and attended College in Bel Air, Maryland.

He was a member of Grace AME Church, where he played the drums and bass guitar. He belonged to the Community Volunteer Council, King Solomon Masonic Lodge #87 and enjoyed playing the guitar, drums and music.

He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a PFC E-1 from March 15, 1978-March 4, 2019, receiving several honors, including the Rifle Marksmanship.

He leaves to mourn two sons, Damon Kennard of Bel Air, MD and Danyel K. Williamson of Warren; two daughters, Ms. Melanise LaShanda Bennett of Warren and Mrs. Migan (John) Lemons III of Williamsburg, New Jersey; his mother, Ms. Mattie Battle of Warren; three brothers, George O. (Miriam) Bryant of Warren, Charles E. (Tina) Battle of Marietta, Georgia and Roland (Chawnelle) Battle of Warren; one sister, Ms. Ruth Smith of Cleveland; two half-brothers, Robert Bryant of Bronx, New York and Brian Stephenson of Columbus; seven grandchildren, seven great grandchildren and a host of relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, June 6, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel.

Calling Hours will be held Friday, June 5, 2020 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. at the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Chapel. Social Distancing will be followed.

Cards and condolences may be sent to 2281 Wick Street, S.E., Warren 44484, the home of his brother, George Bryant.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.