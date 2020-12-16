YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – A private homegoing celebration in honor of will be held Saturday, December 19 at Belmont Park Cemetery for Mr. Arthur Lee Mendenhall who passed away peacefully on Friday, December 10, 2020 at the age of 84.

Arthur was born August 23, 1936 to the union of George Mendenhall and Maude Poe Mendenhall in Camden, Alabama. He moved to the Youngstown, Ohio area at age 17.

At an early age Arthur was baptized and accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his Savior.

He received his early education at New Hope Baptist Church and was educated in the Wilcox County School System.

He was employed at and retired from Youngstown Sheet and Tube and was exceptionally gifted in auto repairs.

He enjoyed playing the guitar, truck driving, traveling, fishing and listening to the Blues.

He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Katherine and her husband, Michael, Christopher and Christal Mendenhall, of Youngstown, Ohio; three brothers, six grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by both of his parents and his son, Arthur Mendenhall, Jr.

A “Walk Thru” will be held on Friday, December 18, 2020 from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Jaylex Event Center, 2110 Glenwood Avenue in Youngstown, Ohio.

Arrangements handled by J.E Washington Funeral Services.

