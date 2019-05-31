Arthur L. Marsh Obituary

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur L. Marsh, 78, of Liberty Township, passed away on Wednesday, May 29, 2019, at St. Elizabeth Hospital in Youngstown surrounded by his beloved family and friends.

Art was born May 16, 1941, in Youngstown, Ohio, the son of Vernon “Hoss” and Jessie (Gibson) Marsh.

Art was a member of the 1959 graduating class of Hubbard High School.

He was a member of Our Lady of Sorrows Church in Girard.

He had worked as a machine operator for McKay Machine and Wean United, for 34 years and later as a foreman for United Freezer and Storage for eight years. He was a part-time flight instructor for over 50 years and had received the Wright Brothers Master Pilot Award, for 50 years of safe flying and also was inducted into the “Ernie Hall Aviation Hall of Fame” in 2014.

Art was a member of the Mahoning Valley Old Car Club and was a WWII Army Air Force enthusiast.

Art was known for his kind and generous heart, sense of humor and his endless devotion to his family and friends. He will deeply missed and will remain in our hearts forever.

He married the love of his life, Margaret “Peggy” (McKenzie) Marsh, on August 10, 1963.

Besides his wife, he leaves to cherish his memory, his children, Sally (Keith) Corso of Liberty and Arthur V. (Mary) Marsh of St. Marys, Kansas; his grandchildren, who were the joy of his life, Christopher, Katie, Nicholas, Patrick, Timothy and Michael Corso, Therese and Rose Marsh and his sisters, Margaret “Peggy” (Art) Tobey of Hubbard, Helen (Tom) McGlynn of Hubbard and Marsha (Cy) Buser of Cortland and many beloved nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents, Art is preceded in death by his infant daughter, Colleen, who died in 1967; brother, Harry (Buzzy) Marsh and sister Rebecca Churchill.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, June 3, 9:00 a.m. at Our Lady of Sorrows Church, 525 Lawrence Avenue, Girard, Ohio, preceded by the rosary at 8:15 a.m. at Blackstone Funeral Home, and the rosary at 8:40 a.m. at the church.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 3:30 – 7:30 p.m. on Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Blackstone’s Funeral Home. Words of Remembrance will be held at 7:30 p.m., immediately following visitation.

The family suggests, in lieu of flowers, any memorial contributions be given as a donation for a mass for the repose of his soul, to the church.

Visit www.blackstonefuneralhome.com to send any expressions of sympathy to the family.

A television tribute will air Monday, June 3 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.