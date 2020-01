WARREN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - Funeral services will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020, at 12:00 p.m. at the Wasko Funeral Home, for Louise A. Matzye, 83, who passed away Monday, December 30, 2019, at Shepherd of the Valley in Howland.

Louise was born April 13, 1936, in Campbell, the daughter of Louis and Jennie Cimino D’Agostino.