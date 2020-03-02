Arthur E. Likovich, Bessemer, PA

BESSEMER, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Arthur E. Likovich, 85 of Bessemer passed away the Saturday, February 29, at the St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Boardman, Ohio.

Arthur was born December 27, 1934 in New Castle, Pennsylvania, a son of the late Frank and Pauline Macek Likovich.

He was married for 64 years to the former Connie Heasley.

He graduated from Bessemer High School and had served in the Marine Corps from 1954 to 1957.

Following his discharge he worked for 40 years as Police Chief in Bessemer.

Arthur is survived by his wife, Connie and his children, Paula Phillips of Los Angeles, California and Kelly and son-in-law, Terry Berresford of New Galilee, Pennsylvania.

Arthur was a fan of the Cleveland Browns and Indians, he was a member of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 110, served 22 years with the Bessemer Volunteer Fire Department and was a member of St Anthony Church Arthur loved spending winters in Arizona

He was preceded in death by his parents and Sister Arlene Romeo.

Arthur has requested private military graveside services only.

There are to be no visitations and these arrangements have been entrusted to the Terry A. Cunningham Funeral Home in Bessemer.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, March 3, at the following approximate times: 5:17 a.m. on WKBN, 8:39 a.m. on FOX, 5:21 p.m. on WYTV and 6:35 p.m. on MyYTV.