Arthur A. Benedict Obituary

My Valley Tributes

by: MyValleyTributes Staff

Posted: / Updated:

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home in Youngstown for Arthur A Benedict, 73, who passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019.

Arthur was born April 2, 1946 in Youngstown, a son of Michael and Mayo Salata Benedict.

He was a graduate of East High School and served in the USMC Reserves from 1966 to 1972.

He was of the Catholic Faith and worked for East Ohio Gas Company as a customer service technician, retiring in 2001.

He was an avid golfer, a New York Yankees fan and an Ohio State football fan.

Surviving are a son, Brian (Michelle) Benedict of Youngstown; a daughter, Paula (David) Baco of Youngstown; four grandchildren, David Baco, Jr., Daniel Baco, Kayti Miller and Martin Benedict; a sister, Merrialyce (Steve) Alvarez of Gallatin, Tennessee; his former wife, Partricia Kunovich and three great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Michael Benedict.

Friends will be received on Friday, May 24, 2019 from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Vaschak-Kirila Funeral Home.

