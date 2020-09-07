Arnold Lee Grayer, Sr., Braceville, Ohio

BRACEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arnold Lee Grayer, Sr., 76, of 1089 Braceville Robinson Road, Braceville, Ohio, departed this life Thursday, September 3, 2020, at 4:25 p.m., at his residence, following complications from an extended illness.

He was born December 3, 1943, in Braceville, Ohio, the son of Alva V and Mary Davis Grayer.

Mr. Grayer was employed with Copperweld Steel Company for 35 years as a Crane Operator, before retiring.

He was a 1962 graduate of Newton Falls High School, where he played saxophone in the Marching Band.

He was a member of First Baptist Church of Braceville, The Elks Lodge, USWA Local 224 and received his CCW license.

He enjoyed cooking, fishing, gardening, watching Politics, traveling, animals, having a good time with family and friends and was known as a jokester.

He served honorably in the U.S. Air Force as a Service Specialist from 1962-1967 during the Vietnam Conflict, receiving the Good Conduct Medal, SO G-5, 2750 Air Base Wing, National Defense Service Medal, Air Force Longevity Service Medal Award Ribbon and was stationed at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base.

He leaves to mourn one son, Arnold L. (Keith) Grayer-Chmelik of Ofallon, Missouri; two daughters, Mrs. Yulonda R. (Gene) Phinisee and Ms. Katrina M. Grayer both of Warren; one brother, Robert A. (Ruth) Grayer of Warren; four grandchildren, Gawon Phinisee, Gene Phinisee, Tylor Grayer and Jordan Phinisee all of Warren and a host of nieces; nephews; relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Ms. Zonnie Mae Henderson.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, September 11, 2020, at 12:00 noon, at the First Baptist Church of Braceville, with Calling Hours from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 noon.

Masks are required and Social Distancing will be upheld.

Burial will take place at Braceville Cemetery.

Cards and condolences can be sent to 235 Belvedere Avenue, Warren 44483, the home of his daughter, Yulanda Phinisee.

Arrangements of comfort were handled by the Sterling-McCullough Williams Funeral Home.

