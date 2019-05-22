Arlene E. Sherwood Obituary

SHARON, PA (MyValleyTributes) – Arlene E. Sherwood, of Sharon, passed away Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at Nugent Convalescent Home in Hermitage. She was 93.

Arlene was born in Masury, Ohio on September 28, 1925, the daughter of the late Dewey and Gladys (Wise) Locke.

She had worked as a salesperson at the former G.C. Murphy Co. in Sharon and Farrell, for many years retiring in 1982. She had also worked at the former Ben Franklin in Farrell.

Her favorite job was watching her granddaughter, Andrea when she was young. Arlene enjoyed spending time with her family and she was an avid Pittsburgh Pirates fan.

On October 7, 1950, she married Francis M “Butch” Sherwood, Sr. He died January 13, 2003.

She is survived by two sons, Francis M. Sherwood and his wife, Marianne and their daughter, Andrea Sherwood and Robin Sherwood and his wife, Carlotta and their children, Matthew, Jessie and Vanessa Sherwood, all of Sharon.

Besides her parents and her husband, she was preceded in death by two sisters, LaVerne Mott and Eleanor Griffiths.

The family would like to thank the staff of Three Rivers Hospice and to Visiting Angels for the excellent care provided for Arlene. They would also like to give special thanks to Dave DeJulia, Jim George and Hannah for all their help and guidance.

Donations in her memory may be made to the American Heart Association, 840 Southwestern Run Road, Youngstown, OH 44514.

Friends are invited to call Friday, May 24, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Harold W. Stevenson Funeral Home LLC, 264 East State Street, Sharon, Pennsylvania.

Funeral service will be held at the funeral home, 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 25, 2019, with Rev John Trojak of the First Baptist Church of Sharon officiating.

Interment at Westside Cemetery, Sharpsville, Pennsylvania.

A television tribute will air Friday, May 24 at the following approximate times: 6:41 a.m. WYTV and 8:41 a.m. MyYTV and 9:58 a.m. on FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.