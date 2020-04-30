Arlan Frederick Mason, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arlan Frederick Mason 89, of Salem, died at 1:56 p.m. Thursday, April 30, 2020, just two days after his wife at Salem West Healthcare also following complications of the Covid-19 virus.



He was born on September 29, 1930, in Salem, Ohio, the son of the late John Slater and Emma (Miller) Mason.



He was employed at Mullins Manufacturing (nka American Standard) from 1948 to 1993.

Arlan enjoyed playing his guitar and had played at one point in a country band. He enjoyed the outdoors and liked to ride his Harley in his younger years. He and Marilyn enjoyed traveling around learning and researching the ancestry of their families. Arlan liked to do woodworking in his spare time.

He is survived by three children; William R. (Lori) Mason, of Virginia, Arlan F. Mason II of Illinois, and Jeffrey L. Mason of Salem, six grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, Arlan was preceded in death two days ago by his wife of 71 years, the former Marilyn Milda Noll who also died from the Corna-19 virus and his siblings: Helen Christofarris, Esther Snyder, Dorothy Topel, and Joseph and Roland Mason.



A joint private family service will be held on Saturday, May 2, 2020, 11:00 a.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services. The Rev. John Bush will be officiating and the burial will be in Grandview Cemetery.

A private visitation for the family will be at 10:30 A.M.

Due to the Covid-19, we are limiting the services to the family at the funeral home.

The visitation and funeral will be broadcast on YouTube starting at 10:30 a.m. When the video stream has started, links will be posted on our website and Facebook page.

