Arl Lee Giddings, Wayne, Ohio – Obituary

WAYNE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Arl Lee Giddings, age 83, died on Tuesday, August 27, 2019 in Chardon, Ohio.

He was born on March 3, 1936, in Sentinel, Ohio, a son of Isabele (Slay) and Hiram Giddings, Sr.

Arl was a member of the janitorial staff of the Heather Hill Care Community of Chardon, Ohio and then for Ken Forging of Jefferson, Ohio, retiring in 2008.

He married Sandra Sue Wilcox in 1984.

Arl was an avid NASCAR Fan, loved to watch old western movies and take care of his lawn.



He is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 26 years, Sandra S. Giddings and a brother, Harry Giddings.

Survivors include his two daughters, Regina L. (John) Consla of Wayne, Ohio and Jennifer L. (Christopher) Stamey of Ashtabula, Ohio; a son, William A. (Traci) Fraback of Wayne, Ohio; nine grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.



Calling hours will be held on Friday, August 30, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, 134 Prospect Street, Andover, Ohio. Share a fond memory or condolence at www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Arl Lee Giddings please visit our Sympathy Store.