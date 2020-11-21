Argena E. “Babe” Mossman, Hempfield Township, PA

HEMPFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Argena E. “Babe” Mossman, age 94, of Hempfield Ave., Hempfield Township, passed away Thursday afternoon, November 19, 2020 in her residence.

She was born in Greenville on June 12, 1926 to Matthew and Jennie (Barrante) Rinella.

She was a 1945 graduate of St. Michael High School, where she was active in the school musical shows under the direction of father James Karns.

Babe was employed as a clerk at L.L. Keck and Sons, was the owner of Babe’s Pizza and worked at Westinghouse Electric Corp. in both the Reynolds and Sharon plants.

She was a member of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, Greenville and had been a past volunteer in the hospitality shop at Greenville Regional Hospital.

Babe loved to dance and sing and along with her late husband Howard, they entertained at Senior centers in Pennsylvania and California. She also enjoyed listening to Elvis music, sewing, ceramics, wall papering and babysitting her great-grandchildren.

She married her first husband, Joseph B. “Spike” Strosser in 1948, he passed away in 1977.

Her second husband, Howard P. Mossman, whom she married in 1989, passed away in 2019.

She is survived by her daughter; Diana L. Miller of Greenville, two sons; Michael J. Strosser and his wife Kathy of Greenville and Thomas D. Strosser and his wife Patti of Hermitage, a step-daughter; Patricia Lynn Moore of Oceanside, California, six grandchildren; Josh Stosser and his wife Amy of Georgia, Luke Strosser and his fiance Tannaz of California, Joseph Miller and his wife Maggie of Illinois, Kristina Middleton and her husband Tyler of Texas, Sara Barr and her husband Randy of Pennsylvania and Meredith Strosser and her fiance Rickie of South Carolina and four great-grandchildren; Elliott and Emily Barr and Roman and Ethan Strosser.

She was preceded in death by her parents, both husbands, four sisters; Arlene Foley, Pearl DeCiancio, Elvera Bonci and Josephine LaScola, a brother; Anthony Rinella, a son-in-law; Dick Miller and a niece; Tina Bonci.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High St., Greenville, PA 16125 or to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place Memphis, TN 38105.

Calling hours are Tuesday, November 24, 2020, 10:00-11:00 a.m. at The Gathering Space of St. Michael Roman Catholic Church, 85 N. High St, Greenville, Pennsylvania.

A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11:00 a.m. at the church with the Rev. V. David Foradori, Pastor, as celebrant.

Burial will be in St. Michael Cemetery.

All in attendance will be required to wear a mask.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main St., Greenville.