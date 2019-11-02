Ardis R. (Miner) May, Williamsfield, Ohio

WILLIAMSFIELD, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ardis R. (Miner) May, 84, of Williamsfield, Ohio, passed on Friday, November 1, 2019, at St. Paul Homes in Greenville, Pennsylvania.

She was born July 17, 1935, in Wayne, Ohio, the daughter of Lyle and Bonita (Morford) Miner.

Ardis was a 1953 graduate of Williamsfield High School and worked at the Title Department at the Jefferson Courthouse.

She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Wayne and she enjoyed doing puzzles, crafts, embroidery, playing Bingo and spending time with her family.

She married Harold May of Colebrook, Ohio, on December 3, 1955. He preceded her in death on October 24, 1993. She is also preceded by her parents.

She is survived by her son, Gary (Shari) May of Spicer, Minnesota; her daughter, Cheryl (Scott) Spencer of Andover; her son, Douglas (Jennifer) May of Clintonville, Pennsylvania; her five grandchildren, Kendra Spencer, andScott Spencer, Jr., Makenzie May, Lindsay May, Sydney May and her brother, Leslie (Geraldine) Miner of Westerville, Ohio.

A graveside service will be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2019, at 1:00 p.m., at Hayes Cemetery, Wayne Township, Ohio.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 or www.parkinson.org.

Baumgardner Funeral & Cremation Service, Andover, Ohio, handled arrangements. Those wishing to share a fond memory or condolence may visit www.baumgardnerfuneralhomes.com.

