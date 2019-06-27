Ardelia Mae White Corbett Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Ardelia Mae White Corbett, the daughter of Frederick and Alice White was born in Mobile, Alabama November 24, 1943.

She passed away on Wednesday, June 19, 2019.

In 1970, she married Connie Mack Corbett and moved to Youngstown, Ohio. They were blessed with one son, Stephen Michael Corbett.

After living in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania for many years and attending Sunday School in her grandmother’s house, her family moved to Los Angeles, California in 1955.

She graduated from Dorsey High School.

Ardelia accepted Christ at a very early age and attended West Side Tabernacle United Holy Church in the Pacific Coast District, where her aunt, Magnolia Ginyard, was the Pastor.

She was elected as the Y.P.H.A. President for the Pacific Coast District. She received formal training in a dental assistance program. She also attended Life Bible College where she received her theological training.

After moving to Youngstown, Ohio with her husband, she became a faithful and dedicated member of Beulah Temple United Holy Church where she answered the Lord’s call to preach the Gospel, under the leadership of Elder Wolver Harris. Elder Corbett was an anointed preacher whom God used to heal the sick on many occasions.

She worked as a dental assistant in her brother-in-law’s, Dr. Corbett’s office, until the Lord and the members of Faith Community (Mays Chapel) United Holy Church, Toledo, Ohio called her to be their pastor. For 16 years, Elder Corbett, along with her husband, Deacon Connie Mack Corbett were privileged and blessed to shepherd the body of Christ at Faith Community.

Elder Corbett devoted her life to the Northwestern District where she began her service as Sub-District Y.P.H.A. Assistant President; later as Recording Secretary in the District Missionary Department. In 1980, she was elected as the District Missionary President and served as its leader until 1996. Elder Corbett was a district elder for 12 years. She also served as program committee chairman under three presidents, the late Bishop Odell McCollum and the late Bishop M.D. Borden; as well as, Bishop James Koonce. In 1992, God elevated Elder Corbett to the highest office in missions of our great church when she became the General President of Missions. As general president, she made many trips to other countries to support and encourage and promote the cause of missions. She was re-elected as General President of Missions in 1996 and in 2000. Elder Corbett was appointed as chairman of the NWD district board of elders under the presidency of Bishop James Koonce, which led to her becoming a member of the General Board of Elders during her tenure. She also served for many years on the general program committee until 2019.

Ardelia was married to her beloved husband, Connie Mack for 49 years! He devoted himself to her care during her affliction. She loved her son, Stephen Michael; her late brother, “Butch” and her sister, Pamela. Her nieces and nephews meant the world to her. She had great joy in looking at the pictures on her great-nieces and nephews! Another highlight of her life was talking to her cousins in Pittsburgh and California.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Frederick and Alice White and brother, Frederick White.

She leaves to cherish her memories, her loving and devoted husband, Connie Mack Corbett of Youngstown, Ohio; one son, Stephen Corbett of Youngstown, Ohio; her sister, Pamela White of Columbus, Ohio and a host of nieces, nephews and friends.

Services will be 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, 2019 at the Beulah Temple United Holy Church.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church on Saturday, June 29 prior to services.

Arrangements entrusted to the L. E. Black, Phillips & Holden Funeral Home.