Arch C. Messer, Greenville, PA

GREENVILLE, Pennsylvania (MyValleyTributes) – Arch C. Messer, age 80, of Greenville, passed away Thursday afternoon, December 24, 2020, in UPMC Hamot, Erie.

He was born in Wilkinsburg, Pennsylvania, on September 2, 1940, a son of Archibald C. Messer, Sr. and Cora M. (Wagner) Messer.

He was a 1958 graduate of Triadelphia High School, Wheeling, West Virginia and a 1962 graduate of West Liberty State College where he received his BS in Accounting.

On June 24, 1961, Arch married the former Carolyn L. Snyder, she survives.

He was employed at Werner Ladder Company until his retirement in 2005.

He was an active member of First Presbyterian Church, Greenville where he was treasurer and formerly on the Board of Trustees. He was a board member and past president of Greenville Little League, a director on the Greenville School Board, a founding member of the Greenville Area Community Theater, Treasurer of Shenango Valley Chorale, Treasurer and board member of Greenville Symphony Orchestra.

Arch was an accomplished singer and sang in the church choir and Shenango Valley Chorale, he would sing in the summer at multiple churches and called it his “summer tour” and also sang for weddings and funerals; he sang every year in “Handel’s Messiah”.

He was an avid Pittsburgh fan, especially the Pittsburgh Pirates.

In addition to his wife; he is survived by three sons, William A. Messer and his wife, Kathi of Silver Lake, Ohio, Archibald C. Messer III and his wife Mary Ann of Erie, James C. Messer of Farrell, Tammy Opalenik, Michael Messer’s companion; a sister, Sara Jean Messer Miller of Wheeling, West Virginia; eight grandchildren, Todd A. Messer and his wife Courtney, Amy Lynne Messer and her husband Alex, Celia M. Messer, Sadie E. Messer, Connor Jase-Patrick Anderson, Ayden Caige Messer, Tommy Gallagher and Anne Marie Gallagher and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather, Ralph Harris; in-laws, William and Doris Snyder; son, Michael Laine Messer, who passed on December 12; two brother-in-laws, Charles E. Miller and Morris E. Jacobs; a niece, Gretchen Miller and a nephew, Douglas E. Jacobs.

Due to COVID-19 safety concerns, a private viewing will be held Wednesday, December 30, 2020, in Loutzenhiser-Jordan Funeral Home and Cremation Services, Inc., 366-368 S. Main Street, Greenville.

Burial will be in Shenango Valley Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be to First Presbyterian Church, Choir Fund, 323 Main Street, Greenville, PA 16125, Shenango Valley Corale, 51 Chestnut Street, Sharon, PA 16146, or Greenville Symphony Orchestra, 38 Packard Avenue, Greenville, PA 16125.