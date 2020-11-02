William Mark Thomas III, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Mark Thomas III, 65, died at 5:09 p.m. on Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Akron City Hospital/Summa Health.

He was born on July 6, 1955, in Salem, Ohio, to the late William Mark Jr and Goldie Louise (Baker) Thomas.

Arrangements are pending at this time and being handled by Arbaugh-Pearce Greenisen Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

