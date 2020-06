SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Lawrence Watson, 85, died at 11:51 a.m. on Tuesday, June 23, 2020, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on June 14, 1935, in East St. Louis, Illinois, to the late William Edward and Virginia (Beckwith) Watson.

Arrangements are pending at this time and being handled by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home.