William Charles “C.J.” Huddleston, Jr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – William Charles “C.J.” Huddleston, Jr., 40, passed away peacefully with family at his side at University Hospital in Cleveland on Sunday, December 22, 2019, at 3:39 a.m. from complications of liver disease.

William Charles, Jr., affectionately known as “C.J.” was born on April 11, 1979, in Salem, a cherished son to Sherri Kelley of Salem and to Chuck Huddleston of Hanoverton.

C.J. was a 1997 graduate of Salem High School.

He was employed at Stadium Chevrolet Auto Body Shop for a number of years and was presently employed by American Standard working in the acrylics department.

C.J. was an avid Michigan Wolverine football fan and never missed a game; “GO-BLUE”. He was an excellent cook with special grilling talents that entertained family and friends on many occasions. C.J. could engage just about anyone with his great sense of humor. He had a tremendous love of laughter and a gift for making people laugh. He will be forever remembered as a good man and a loyal friend to many people.

C.J. leaves to forever cherish his memory, his mother, Sherri Kelley of Salem and his father, Chuck (Casey) Huddleston of Hanoverton; three sons, DeShaun Spanbauer and Jayden Huddleston of Salem and Isaiah Huddleston of Beloit; brother, Justin Huddleston of Salem; sister, Jillian (Charles) Huddleston of Salem and niece, Sariyah Gantt of Salem; maternal grandmother, Joan Wright of Detroit, Michigan and paternal grandparents, Willie and Alice Gordon of Detroit, Michigan. He also leaves to forever cherish his memory a host of great-aunts, great-uncles, aunts, uncles and dozens of cousins from Maine to California.

C.J. was proceeded in death by a great-aunt, Minnie Kirksey of Salem, who helped to raise him with faith, love and discipline during childhood as she did for so many.

Special mention to Valerie Dennison, mother to son Isaiah and to life-long brother-friend, Travis Krzysztofiak.

Services will be held at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services on Saturday, January 4, at 3:00 p.m., with Chaplain Denise Neil officiating. The family will receive friends from 1:00 – 3:00 p.m., prior to the service.

Our family would like to sincerely thank all of the doctors, nurses and staff at University Hospital for their unwavering dedication, professionalism, patience and kindness during this difficult time of need.

