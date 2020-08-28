Willard “Willie” Kenneth Martsolf, Beloit, Ohio

BELOIT, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willard “Willie” Kenneth Martsolf, 85, of Beloit, died at 3:00 a.m. on Tuesday, August 25, 2020, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on August 29, 1934, in New Galilee, Pennsylvania, the son of the late Albert Kenneth and May (Welsh) Martsolf.

He was a 1952 graduate of Darlington High School in Darlington, Pennsylvania.

On June 6, 1953, Willard married his wife of 67 years, Doris Colleen (Strawn) Martsolf.

He retired in 1999 after over 30 years of service as a heavy equipment operator for Honey Creek Stone Quarry.

He was an avid hunter, a member of the Salem Hunting Club, a follower of all West Branch sports but especially girls’ basketball. He was the past Grand Counselor of UCT Salem #590 and acting President of International Union of Operating Engineers Local #66 District 2 retirees club. He loved the Pittsburgh Steelers, Pirates and Penguins and the Ohio State Buckeyes.

He was also very active in the Damascus Methodist Church.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his children, Bruce Martsolf and Cheryl (Jeff) Dillon; granddaughters, Meghann (Justin) O’Neill, Rhiannon and Shannon Dillon and great-granddaughter, Olivia O’Neill.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter, Robin Kalaman; a grandson, Derek Kalaman and a granddaughter, Faxxon Marie Dillon.

Visitation will be held Sunday, August 30, from 3:00 – 5:00 p.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral Home.

Private family services and burial will be on Monday, August 31, at Highland Memorial Park with Rev. Wayne Clark of the church officiating.

All attendees are required by state law to wear a mask at all times while on the premises.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 30, at the following approximate times: 6:27 p.m. on WYTV and 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

