EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Willard D. Russell, 93, of East Liverpool, died on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at his residence.

He was born January 10, 1927.

Arrangements are pending at this time and being handled by Arbaugh Pearce Greenisen Funeral Home.

