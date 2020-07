BOARDMAN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Warner P. Hale 93, Boardman,(formerly of Canfield and New Wilmington) died at 5:41 a.m. Wednesday, July 8, 2020, at the Cleveland Clinic.



He was born in Summit County in Ohio, the son of the late Warren and Gladys (Hannah) Hale.

Arrangements are pending at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.