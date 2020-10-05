Walter Thomas Campbell, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter Thomas Campbell, 96, died Friday, October 2, 2020, at his home in Salem, with his family by his side.

He was born on May 3, 1924, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, son of the late Thomas and Elsie (Beards) Campbell.

Walter served in WWII, receiving a Purple Heart Award.

He attended Houghton College and then worked for 43 years at Bell Telephone in Pittsburgh.

He was a member of the Pittsburgh Wesleyan Methodist Church, where he served as a youth leader, Sunday School secretary and church treasurer and on various committees. He was passionate about Christian education, ISF and missions in general.

He also had a life-long interest in photography.

Besides his parents, Walter was preceded in death by a younger brother, Robert (1928).

He is survived by his wife, Roine (Nicol) Campbell, whom he married October 16, 1959; four children, Brian (Marsha) Campbell of Natrona Heights, Pennsylvania, Bruce (Genevela) Campbell of Salem, Barbara (David) Sannes of Salem and Brenda (Michael) Lynn of Canfield and 11 grandchildren, Braden and Brett Campbell, Sherina, Evan and Shandria Campbell, Victor (Rani) and Bradley Sannes, Aimee, Andrew, Melissa and James Lynn.

Services will be held on Wednesday, October 7, 2020, 11:00 a.m., Salem Wesleyan Methodist Church (1095 New Garden Avenue, Salem, Ohio 44460).

The Rev. Stanley Graybill will be officiating.

The burial will immediately follow in Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

A time of visitation will be from 9:00 – 10:45 a.m., Wednesday, October 7, at the church.

The Salem Honor Guard will offer military honors at 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Allegheny Wesleyan Methodist Missions, POB 357, Salem, Ohio 44460-0357.

Please wear a mask when attending visitation and services to protect Roine and the family. Please avoid contact with the family as well.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

