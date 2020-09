SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter L. Windham, Sr., 64, of Salem, died Monday, September 14, 2020, at his home.

He was born on October 20, 1955 in Monroe, Louisiana., son of the late Robert O. and Caroline (Oberman) Windham.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

