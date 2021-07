SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Walter E. Callahan, 80, of Salem, died at 2:03 a.m., Friday, July 2, 2021, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born May 12, 1941, in Salem, son of the late George and Sara (Gromley) Callahan.

Services are being handled by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen and Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.