YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) - John Arthur Innella, 70, passed away at 5:30 p.m on Sunday, January, 10, 2021 at St. Elizabeth Hospital /Mercy Health in Youngstown.

He was born on July 10, 1950 in Port Jervis, New York to his parents, the late Eugene and Mary Jane (Stempert) Innella.