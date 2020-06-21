Virginia Louise Wining, Leetonia, Ohio

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes Staff) – Virginia Louise (Steffy) Wining 90, of Leetonia, died peacefully Sunday, June 14, 2020, after suddenly taking ill at home.

She was born on January 20, 1930 in Youngstown, Ohio, daughter of the late Edgar C. and Ruth Mabel (Graham) Steffy.

She was a 1948 Graduate of Rayen High School in Youngstown and went on and graduated from Youngstown State University.

She worked with the Community Action Agency with the Elder Nutrition Program.

Virginia also loved quilting, weaving and felt making. She also loved attending the Leetonia Artisan Festival. She was a member of the Youngstown Area Weavers Guild, Eastern Ohio Hand Weavers and Columbiana Benjamin Firestone American Legion Post # 290 Auxiliary.

Virginia had also attended church at Leetonia Mennonite and Midway Mennonite Church.

Virginia is survived by her loving children; Dennis (Vicki) Wining and Pete Wining both of Leetonia, Jeanette (Jim) Wolosyn of Columbus, Phyllis Keylor of Columbiana and Robert (Sandra) Wining of California; daughter-in-law, Zosimar “Susie” Wining of Texas; Colleen Sellers of Florida, who was thought of as a daughter; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren; very close and special friends, Tracy Beiling, Sharon Stevens, Hippy and Tree.

She was preceded in death on May 27, 2010, by her husband, Henry T. Wining whom she married on October 20, 1950; a son, William Wining in 2008; two brothers, Richard and Robert Steffy.

There will be a private family burial in Oakdale Cemetery in Leetonia. The family will be having a private Celebration of Life Service in Virginia’s honor at a later date.

The family has requested that donations be sent to the Columbiana Benjamin Firestone American Legion Post # 290 Aux. (Care boxes for soldiers program) PO Box 143, Columbiana, Ohio 44408.

Arrangements were by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

