SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Hazen, 71, of Salem, died at 12:42 p.m. on Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Salem North Healthcare, due to complications of COVID-19.

She was born on August 11, 2020.

Arrangements are pending and will be announced.

They are being handled by the Arbaugh-Pearce Greenisen Funeral Home in Salem.