Virginia Fay (Sumner) Tsesmilles, Salineville, Ohio

SALINEVILLE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Virginia Fay (Sumner) Tsesmilles, 97, of Salineville, died at 1:10 p.m. on Friday, January 31, 2020, at Continuing Healthcare in Lisbon.

She was born on April 9, 1922, in Beaver Falls, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Harry and Luzania (Rose) Sumner.

She loved spending time with her grandchildren, traveling and shopping. She also enjoyed attending the Wellsville Methodist Church.

She is survived by children; Mary Ann Arnold of Mechanicstown, Virginia Mae (Samuel) Repella of Carrollton, Theodore Tsesmilles of Salem and Charlotte Leuzanie (Terry) Shannon of Irondale, as well as eighteen grandchildren, 47 great-grandchildren and 21 great-great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband John Tsesmilles, whom she married on April 4, 1941, as well as her siblings Eddie and Olive Sumner.

Services will be held at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services on Friday, February 7, at 7:00 p.m., with a time of visitation from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. with Reverend Jarron Fry officiating.

Interment will be at Woodland Cemetery in Salineville at a later date.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services.

