SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Vernon A. “Tony” Metts 77, of Salem, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, in the emergency room of University Hospital (Revenna) of an apparent heart attack while being transported to a Cleveland hospital.

Arrangements are pending and handled by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Vernon A Metts, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: