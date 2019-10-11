Tristan Alexander Phillips Jr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tristan Alexander Phillips Jr. 8 Days old, died Tuesday, October 8, 2019 in the emergency room of Salem Regional Medical Center due to a heart defect.

He was born on September 30, 2019, in Boardman, the son of Tristan Alexander and Lacy Nicole (Crowe) Phillips Sr.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his sister Isabella Nicole Phillips, maternal grandparents, Lee Crowe of Salem and Tamara (Sam Parks) Egolf of Andover, paternal grandparents, Kevin and Angie (Helmick) Hampson of Hanoverton, maternal great grandparents, Jim and Sharon Egolf of Salem, Kathy Crowe of Salem and Leslie Crowe of Wellsville, paternal great grandparents Joseph and Ruth Hampson of Georgia, Linda Deeks of Salem and Renee Helmick of Salem, numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

He was preceded in death by paternal great grandparents Glenda Hampson and Bill Helmick.

Graveside services will be on Sunday, October 13, 2019 at 2:30 p.m. in Grove Hill Cemetery in Hanoverton. Pastor Rick Stauffer will be officiating.

The family has requested that donations may be made to help with the burial expenses.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.