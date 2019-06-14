Tilman Steiner Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Tilman Steiner, 86, of Salem, Ohio, passed away at his daughter’s home in Greenfield, Ohio, after a lengthy illness.

He was born on April 20, 1933, in Kidron, Ohio and passed to his eternal reward on Tuesday, June 11, at the age of 86 years, 1 month and 22 days.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John R. and Eliza (Neuenschwander) Steiner, his seven brothers, three sisters and one grandson.

He is survived by his wife, Wilma (Eberly) Steiner, whom he married on June 30, 1956. They enjoyed nearly 63 years together. He is also survived by his eight children, Larry (Eva) Steiner of Barwick, Ontario, Lamar (Gloria) Steiner of West Liberty, Kentucky, David (Regina) Steiner of Salem, Ohio, Verna (Joseph) Diller of Greenfield, Ohio, Eileen (Jonathan) Diller of Rutledge, Missouri, Wilbur (Grace) Steiner of Leetonia, Ohio, Norma Steiner of Dalton, Ohio and Arlin (Carol) Steiner of Columbiana, Ohio; 53 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

In his youth, he received Jesus as his Savior and faithfully served the Lord the remainder of his life. At the time of his death, he was a member of the Valley View Mennonite Church in Dalton, Ohio.

His presence will be missed by his wife, children, grandchildren and many who knew him.

Visitation will be held Tuesday, June 18, 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. and 6:00 – 8:00 p.m., at Mt. Joy Mennonite Church, 549 Chestnut Street in Leetonia.

Funeral services will be Wednesday, June 19 at 10:00 a.m. at the church.

Arrangements handled by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home & Cremation Services.