Thomas Jones Phillips Sr., Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Jones Phillips Sr., 69 of Salem, died upon arrival at 7:40 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in the emergency room of Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on January 7, 1951 in Salem, the son of the late Paul and Elsie (Ingledue) Phillips.

Tom has been a lifetime area resident and last worked for Cleveland Auto Wrecking in Youngstown.

He enjoyed visiting the grandchildren and sharing stories that only he could tell. Tom enjoyed the outdoors and could always find time for some good coon hunting.

He is survived by his wife, Brenda, children: Thomas Jones Phillips Jr., Pat H. (Angie) Phillips and Karen Sue Phillips all of Salem, and Paul Jones Phillips of Leetonia, siblings: Virgil of Franklin Square and Gary of Alabama, fourteen grandchildren and fifteen great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a son Larry Gene Evans, siblings Henry, Paul, Harvey, John, Charles, Benjamin Phillips, Elsie Stevenson, Catherine Zeigler, Donna Garber and Lydia Mottern and one grandson.

Tom did not want any funeral services or visitation held.

Arrangements are being handled by the Arbaugh-Pearce Greenisen Funeral Home.

