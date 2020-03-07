Thomas Harold Sabo, Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thomas Harold Sabo 82, of Columbiana, died at 5:27 a.m. Friday, February 28, 2020 at Salem Regional Medical Center.

He was born on March 4, 1937 in Austintown, Ohio, the son of the late Louis and Barbara (Boznak) Sabo.

He retired from GM Lordstown after 28 years working on the assembly line.

He has resided in the Canfield/Columbiana area most of his life. Tom was one who liked to do thing for himself. If something needed repaired, he would do it himself. He was a skilled plasterer and enjoyed the art of it.

When he was not busy, he enjoyed being outside hunting and fishing. He was also enjoyed food and hardly missed a good meal.

He is survived by his wife, the former Mary Ann Berdis, whom he married on February 7, 1959, his children: Douglas Sabo of Youngstown, Jeffrey (Noreen)Sabo of Columbiana, Gregory (Lilliana) Sabo of Rocklidge, Florida and Barbara (Stephen) Beck of Rogers, Ohio, siblings: Robert (Cathy) Sabo, Arnold (Stephanie) Sabo and James Sabo, six grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a daughter Jacqueline Bianchi, siblings: Olga Sperry, Irma, William, Gilbert, Louis and Paul Sabo.

There will be no services or visitation held at this time.

Arrangements are being handled by the Arbaugh-Pearce Greenisen Funeral Home.