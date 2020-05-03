Thelma J. Barrick, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Thelma J. (Kerr) Barrick, 84, of Salem, died Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at Hospice House in Poland, Ohio.

She was born on July 31, 1935, the daughter of the late Cecil and Martha (Gibson) Kerr.

She graduated from North Lima High School in 1953 and Hannah Mullins School of Practical Nursing in 1969.

She worked as a licensed practical nurse in the office of Ernest Schaefer, M.D. for 10 years, St. Mary’s Alzheimer’s Center for 21 years and retired in November of 2015 from Courtyard at Lexington Assisted Living.

She enjoyed reading the Bible, watching vet shows, Animal Planet and Pit Bulls and Parolees. She and her husband enjoyed taking tickets at the football stadium and basketball games. Thelma was truly thankful for the protection and support of the Salem Police Department when they collected tickets at the games. She also had a fond attachment to Salems K9, Argo as well with her grand-puppy, Oreo.

She is survived by her children, Terri Lynne Barrick, Lori Lynne (Ken) Robbins, Dale Lynne (Troy) Iler and Beth Lynne (Tom) James all of Salem; eight grandchildren, Andrew and Aaron Robbins, Lindsay (Ryan) Iler, Paige (Bradley) Iler and Brendon (Amber) Iler, Taylor, Tanner and Eli James; twin great-grandchildren, Lilith Anne and Amara Lynne Meade; her “adopted” daughter, Tami Poage and her daughter, Mariah Poage.

She was preceded in death on December 1, 2014 by her husband, Dale Clifton Barrick, whom she married on September 10, 1955; one daughter, Lynne Anne Barrick; six siblings, William, Cecil and Russell Kerr, Gwendolyn Suttinger, Merriam Cowan and Margaret Porter

A drive-in funeral service will be held on Sunday, May 10 at 2:30 p.m. at the Salem Bible Church with Pastor Douglas DeMar of the church officiating.

The music and singing will be provided by her niece and nephew, Pam and Bill Gretsinger. The drive-in will be from 2:00 – 2:30 p.m. in front of the church carport.

The burial will take place at Highland Memorial Park in Beloit, where she and Dale will be reunited for ever.

Donations to St. Jude’s, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or an animal charity of the donors choosing is encouraged by the family.

Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home & Cremation Services is handling the arrangements.