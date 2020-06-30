Teresita S. Hoffmaster, New Middletown, Ohio

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Teresita S. Hoffmaster peacefully departed this life to be with our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Windsor Estates Assisted Living in New Middletown, Ohio.

Teresita will always be remembered for her love of family and friends, her kind and generous heart and her amazing cooking.

Teresita was born on October 19, 1941, in Lubao, Pampanga in the Philippines. She was the daughter of Anacleto and Rosario Sorrano Yutuc.

In 1967, she met and married the love of her life, Ronald Hoffmaster, who was stationed in the Philippines during the Vietnam War, as a proud member of the United States Marine Corps. Shortly thereafter, they moved to Salem, Ohio, where her husband was originally from.

Teresita was an excellent homemaker and an incredible cook. She was very versatile in the kitchen, preparing delicious food from her native land, as well as American dishes that she quickly learned to perfection when she moved to the United States. She was best known for her egg rolls, which she shared with all that knew her. Her egg roll recipe has been passed on to her sons and granddaughters, to be enjoyed by many generations to come. It gave Teresita great joy to make sure that everyone felt welcomed in her home. As a result, she was constantly surrounded by family and friends. She enjoyed bingo, playing Cuajo (Filipino card game) and crocheting. She also had an incredible love for animals. Many of the pets that she had over the years were strays that sensed her gentle heart and beautiful soul.

Teresita leaves behind to cherish her memories, three sons, John (Kellie) Yutuc of Lexington, Ohio, Steven (Maria) Hoffmaster of Poland, Ohio and Robert Hoffmaster of Salem, Ohio; two granddaughters, Kayla and Isabella Hoffmaster of Poland; along with numerous brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends in both the Philippines and the United States.

Her husband, Ronald Lee Hoffmaster, whom she married on October 28, 1967, passed away on June 8, 2015.

Due to the COVID-19 outbreak, Teresita’s family has chosen to have a private service for immediate family to be held on Saturday, June 27, 2020, at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen and Sons Funeral Home in Salem, officiated by Rev. Aimee Raymond.

Burial services will eventually take place at Hope Cemetery in Salem.

The family is planning to have a Celebration of Life for family and friends to be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, material contributions may be made in Teresita’s name to Angels for Animals, 4750 West South Range Road, Canfield, OH 44406.

Family and friends may visit http://www.apgreenisenfh.com to sign the guest book or send condolences to Teresita’s family.

