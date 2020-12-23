Susan Lynn Bartholomew, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Susan Lynn Bartholomew, 63, passed away on Sunday, December 20, 2020, at her home in Salem, Ohio.

She was born on February 2, 1957, in Youngstown, the daughter of the late William “Bart” and Florence “Jill” (Unger) Bartholomew.

Susan was a 1975 graduate of Salem High School and became the owner/operator of a daycare that she ran for many years out of her home.

Formerly having attended Faith Fellowship in Salem, she recently attended Salt Life Church in Salem. She looked forward to attending bible study at her church and reading the Scriptures. As an expression of her faith, she collected crosses, which were a daily reminder of this deep faith she had. Susan also had a green thumb. She enjoyed many spring and summer days “playing in the dirt” and tending to her flowerbeds and most enjoyed cultivating her roses which were her favorite flower. If Susan wasn’t working in her flowerbeds, she was still working with her hands crafting or cross-stitching.

Susan was an avid reader and has probably read every Danielle Steel book ever written. She enjoyed watching TV and shopping and could do both at the same time, as she was a skilled eBay and home shopping aficionado, in fact, she did most all of her shopping this way.

Susan had a childhood memory of her father and his love of feeding the squirrels. This resonated with her and over the years she developed a squirrel collection of her own which was a reminder of this childhood memory. There were many things that Susan held close in her heart, from her faith, special memories, the love she had for her beloved pets, the love she had for her family and especially the love she had for her six grandchildren which she treasured deeply.

In addition to her parents, Susan is preceded in death by her son, Nathan Alexander Wilson, who passed away in 2009.

Susan is survived by her children, Alyssa (Christopher) Jenkins of Minerva, Ohio, Erin (Lucas) Staten of Massillon, Ohio, Courtney (Matthew Jakubiak) Wilson of Minerva, Ohio; six grandchildren, Alexander Diar, Anthony, Evan and Aubree Jenkins, Jude and Oliver Staten. Additionally, she is survived by a brother, David (Gayle) Bartholomew of Lake Milton, Ohio.

A time of visitation will be from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m., on Tuesday, December 29, 2020, at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral & Cremation Services in Salem.

A service will follow the visitation at 6:00 p.m, with the Pastor Larry Paxson officiating.

Susan will be laid to rest in Grandview Cemetery in Salem.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Susan Lynn Bartholomew, please visit our floral store.

A television tribute will air Thursday, December 24 at the following approximate times: 7:10 a.m. on FOX, 12:22 p.m. on WKBN, 5:08 p.m. on MyYTV and 7:27 p.m. on WYTV.