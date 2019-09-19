Steve Sosenko, Hanoverton, Ohio – Obituary

HANOVERTON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Steve Sosenko, 92, of Hanoverton, died early Thursday morning, September 12, 2019, at his home.

He was born on March 10, 1927 in Hubbard, Ohio. He was the son to the late Michael and Johanna (Fegura) Sosenko.

Steve was a farmer and served in the U.S. Army.

He is survived by his children, Cheryl Ann (Sidney) Dolence of Salem and Lori Lynn (David) Williams of Canton, Georgia; four grandchildren; five great-grandchildren and a sister, Margaret (Harold) Sanor of N. Georgetown.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his wife, Patty Lu (Grimes) Sosenko on July 20, 2019, whom he married on June 14, 1952; as well as, his daughter, Cindy Lu Sosenko; brothers, Jacob, Nick, John and Andy Sosenko and his sisters, Julia Skowran and Rose Wolfgang.

Private services were held on Tuesday, September 17, with burial in Woodsdale Cemetery.

Arrangements were entrusted to the care of Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.