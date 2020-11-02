Stephen Allen Furrer, Sr., Columbiana, Ohio

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Stephen Allen Furrer, Sr., 66, of Columbiana, died at 12:45 a.m. on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Parkside Health Care Center in Columbiana.

He was born on December 21, 1953, in Salem, Ohio, to the late Edward J and Lorene (Campbell) Furrer.

Arrangements are pending at this time and being handled by Arbaugh-Pearce Greenisen Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Stephen Allen Furrer, Sr., please visit our floral store.

