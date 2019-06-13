Sherman Wesly Greathouse III Obituary

LEETONIA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherman Wesly Greathouse III, 39, of Leetonia, died on Sunday, June 9, on arrival at Salem Regional Medical Center. He was born on January 17, 1980 in Tacoma, Washington, the son of the late Sherman Wesly and Lyndora (Farnsworth) Greathouse II.

He enjoyed working on cars, going fishing and camping. He also enjoyed spending time with his family.

He is survived by his wife, the former Jessica Marie Davis of Leetonia; his children, Sativa Greathouse, Arian Greathouse and Sherman Greathouse IIII all of Leetonia; his adopted parents, Isaac and Charlotte Lemasters, Sr. of Salinesville; his adopted siblings, Isaac Lemasters, Jr., Amber (Don) Call both of Salinesville and one grandchild.

A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, June 15 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen and Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem, Ohio.

