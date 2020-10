CALCUTTA, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sherman Henry Ream, 91, of Calcutta, died at 3:35 a.m. Monday, October 12, 2020, in the emergency room of East Liverpool Hospital.

He was born on May 26, 1929 in Midland, Pennsylvania.

He served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War.

There will be private services and burial at the Ohio Western Reserve National Cemetery, Rittman, Ohio.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

