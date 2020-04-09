Sharon Jill (Wild) Jennings, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Jill (Wild) Jennings 81, of (Salem Twp.) Salem, died Friday, April 3, 2020, at her home.

She was born on December 5, 1958 in Poynette, Wisconsin, the daughter of the late Walter and Viola (Sheeks) Wild.

She was a member of the St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Leetonia, formerly St. James Lutheran in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. And King of Kings Lutheran in Middletown, New Jersey.

Sharon and her husband were Loyal Republicans and were active in the Columbiana County Republican Committee. She formerly volunteered in theater as a costume coordinator and coordinated trips and tours for the New Jersey Parks Commission while living there. Sharon was big into crafts, antiques and singing in the choirs. She will always be remembered as being a great Mom and a lovely home maker.

She is survived by her children; Joel Dean (Claudia) Jennings and Jill R. Jennings both of New Jersey, and Kurt Lynn Jennings of Columbiana, four grandchildren and one great grand child and a brother William ‘Bill’ Wild of Wisconsin.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Frederick B. Jennings whom she married on November 2, 1957 and who died on October 23, 2017 and her siblings Sandra Harmon, Walter Wild and step brother David Rice.

Services will be held with interment at Hillside Cemetery in Poynetta, Wisconsin.

Arrangements were handled by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.