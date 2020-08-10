Sharon Ann Bolton, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sharon Ann (Wolford) Bolton, 70, of Salem, passed away on Wednesday, August 5, 2020, in her home.

She was born on June 30, 1950, in Salem, daughter of the late Lyn and Alice (Hilles) Wolford.

Sharon, was born and raised in Salem, Ohio, where she graduated from United High School in 1968.

In the latter end of the 90’s, she departed from her childhood home and moved to Columbus, until she move back into the Salem area in 2015.

Sharon was known for her love of crafting and creating new and unique things. Her creativity poured over into her love to go to the movies.

Sharon was a former member of the SE Friends Church, where she attended for many years.

Sharon is survived by her beloved children, Sabrina Christofaris and Casey Christofaris, both residing in Salem and siblings, Bev Bell of Salem, Raymond Wolford of Youngstown, Lyn (Peewee) Wolford and William Wolford.

There will be a private service held for the family.

Arrangements were by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral Home, Salem.

