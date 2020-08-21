Scott Allen Roberts, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Scott Allen Roberts, 57, of Salem, died at 2:45 a.m. on Thursday, August 20, 2020, at his home following a short illness.

He was born on November 4, 1962, in Salem, the son of the late Harry and Virginia (Stout) Roberts.



He worked at American Standard for the last 24 years as a Leader in the acrylics Department.

Scott was a great sports enthuisest and followed all the Cleveland teams. He always found time to spend with his children, work on the house and play with his Trans Am Fire Hawk. There was always time to kick back and listen to his rock and roll music like AC/DC or just watch



He is survived by his wife of 24 years, Mary Jane (Dennis) Roberts, children Scott Allen (Samantha) Roberts II of Canal Fulton, Daniel Lee and Justin Allen Roberts both of Salem, siblings John Roberts of King Mountain, North Carolina, Jean (Jim) Harris of Dunnellen, Florida, Barbara Miller of Wellsville, Nancy Webb and Donald Roberts both of Salem and five grandchildren.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three siblings, James and Jerry Roberts, and Janet Seddon.



A Celebration of Life Services will be held on Monday, August 24, 2020, 6:00 p.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen And Sons Funeral and Cremation Services with Pastor Terry Kirsch officiating.

A time of visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Monday.



Due to Covid-19, A mask will be required to be worn in the building. please bring a mask and maintain social distancing.

A television tribute will air Sunday, August 23, at the following approximate times: 8:58 a.m. on FOX and 9:58 p.m. on MyYTV.

More stories from WKBN.com: