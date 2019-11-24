Sarah Jean (Brooks) Sanchez, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sarah Jean (Brooks) Sanchez, 84, of Salem, died at 9:44 a.m. on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at Windsor House of Canfield.

May the road rise up to meet you.May the wind be always at your back.

May the sunshine warm upon your face;

and the rains fall soft upon your face;

and the rains fall soft upon your fields

and until we meet again,

May God hold you in the palm of his hand.

Erin go Bragh!

She was born on November 9, 1935 in Rochester, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Amos Milton and Mary Irene (Adair) Brooks.

Sarah graduated from Rochester High School and the Ambridge School of Nursing.

She was a nurse at St. Joseph Hospital in Warren and Diamond Head Nursing home in North Lima before retirement.

She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church in Rochester, Pennsylvania.

Sarah enjoyed taking various day trips throughout Ohio and Pennsylvania with her husband Frank. She loved to go antiquing, reading and planting beautiful arrangements of flowers. Also she loved to bake, cook delicious dinners and desserts from scratch that will always be remembered. She loved decorating the house for the holidays, but she most cherished spending as much time as she could with her only granddaughter, Savannah.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death on March 20, 2017 by her husband Frank Joseph Sanchez; siblings, James Brooks and Betty Nahod.

Sarah is survived by her sons, Steve Sanchez of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, Frank (Julia) Sanchez of Boardman and Shawn (Jaime) Sanchez of Salem; granddaughter, Savannah Sanchez of Columbus, Ohio; siblings, Ilene Sansone of Chippawa, Pennsylvania, Judy Denkovich of Beaver, Pennsylvania, Kathleen Brantner of Beaver, Pennsylvania and many nieces and nephews.

The family has chosen to have a private family visitation and services at Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services in Salem.

The Reverend Father Robert Edwards of St. Paul’s Catholic Church will be officiating.

The burial will immediately follow in Hope Cemetery.