Sanford Metz, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sanford Metz 97, of Salem, died at 1:45 a.m. Tuesday, October 15, 2019, at the Courtyard on Lexington Avenue.

He was born on September 18, 1922 in Salem, the son of Harry and Anna (Sainker) Metz.

He served in the US Navy during WW 2 and was formerly employed at Strouss, Fisher Big Wheel and Perskeys.

He is survived by his sons Bradley (Lynn) Metz of Neederland, Texas and Brian (Dawn) Metz of Salem and two grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife Patricia Metz on December 29, 2004.

Private services were Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Grandview Cemetery. The Salem Honor Guard provided military honors.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem.

