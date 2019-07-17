Sanford Charles “Sandy” Matheny, Lisbon, Ohio – Obituary

July 12, 2019

LISBON, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sanford Charles “Sandy” Matheny 76, of Lisbon, died at 3:00 pm on Friday, July 12, at his home surrounded by his family.

He was born on February 1, 1943, in East Liverpool, Ohio, the beloved son of the late Charles R and Wilma Jane (Sanford) Matheny.

Sandy was a Navy veteran who served in the Vietnam from 1961-1969.

He formerly worked at J&L Steel in Midland, PA and as an electrician for Matheny Bros. Construction.

Sandy attended the Damascus Friends Church. He was a life member of the VFW in Chester, West Virginia and also a member of the American Legion in Chester, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Joanne (Williams) Dorr-Matheny, whom he married on July 9, 1990, his children; Tony (Kathy) Matheny, Sheri Matheny, Kim (Tim) McGinnis, ( who were from his former spouse Bonnie Matheny Gero) his step-son, Doug (Bonnie) Dorr, his siblings; Linda, Beverly, Keith, Pamela, Susan, Barbara, C.R., Paul, Robin, step-siblings, Bobby, Bruce, Diane, grandson, Zak Dorr, whom Sandy and Joanne raised as a son., seven grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his step-father, Charles Trowbridge, step-mother, Mildred Matheny, step-son, Chad Dorr, siblings, Kevin and Dorothy.

Services will be held on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at 3:00 p.m., Guilford Highlands.  The Salem Honor Guard will be in charge of the services and offering military honors. 

Arrangements were entrusted to the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen and Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family asked that a donation be made to Southern Care Hospice Services, 5401 Ashley Circle, Suite E, Austintown, OH 44515.

