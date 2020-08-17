Sandra Kay Loy, Alliance, Ohio

ALLIANCE, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Sandra Kay Loy, 53, of Rincon, Georgia, formerly of Alliance, passed away at 3:50 p.m. on Thursday, August 13, at Salem Regional Medical Center.

She was born on November 27, 1966, in Alliance, daughter of the late Jerome and Linda (Pilmer) Loy.

Sandra, born and raised in Alliance, graduated from Alliance High School in 1985.

Some time after graduating she started her new life in Georgia.

She worked as a director for a nonprofit outreach called Neighborhood Center.

She was known for her thrill-seeking character where she would watch horror films and go to haunted houses. Sandra also had a gentle spirit where she would spend time reading. She was also known to be an animal lover, specifically horses and dogs. Most of all, Sandra loved her kids and looked forward to time that would be spent with them.

Sandra is survived by grandmother, Ida Pilmer of Alliance; children, Kaytlin Walker of Alliance, Timothy (Hope) Hodges, Jr. of Alliance and Tyler (Ashley) Hodges of Perry Township; siblings, Mike Loy of South Carolina and Bethany Rhome of Paris, Ohio and one grandchild.

All arrangements and services are pending at this time and being handled by Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home and Cremation Services.

To send flowers to the family or plant a tree in memory of Sandra Kay Loy, please visit our floral store.

More stories from WKBN.com: