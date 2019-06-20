Russell Eugene Huffman Obituary

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Long time owner of Huffman Fruit Farm in Greenford, Ohio, Russell Eugene Huffman, 96, of Salem, died at 3:10 p.m. on Saturday, June 15 at his grandson’s home.

He was born on January 19, 1923 in Canfield, Ohio, the son of the late Russell Wilbur and Ethel May (Stewart) Huffman.

He served in the Army from 1944-1946.

He lived in the Greenford area for 85 years.

Eugene farmed for over 50 years, turning the farm over to his son, John in 1987 but continuing to work full time until 1999.

He was an active member of the Greenford Christian Church, Mahoning County Farm Bureau, Salem Fruit Growers and Ohio Fruit Growers Society. Eugene was a Greenford Ruritan member for 20 years. He also attended the Greenford Lutheran Church prior to moving to South Carolina. While he lived in South Carolina for 11 years, he was a member of the American Legion and attended the New Fellowship Church.

He is survived by his children, John (Emily) Huffman of Salem, Ohio, Dennis (Susan) Huffman of Takoma Park, Maryland and Margaret (Doug Tench) Huffman of Salinas, California; five grandchildren, Melody (Marcos) Quiroz, Joshua (Tempa) Huffman, David (Carolyn) Huffman, Gabriela (Junier) Oliva and Nicole Huffman and six great-grandchildren, Javier, Sophia and Daniela Quiroz, Emery Huffman, Kylee and Kiera Huffman.



In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his first wife, the former Christine Blosser, whom he married on July 26, 1952 and died on March 22, 1999 and his second wife, the former Leona Dustman, whom he married on May 5, 2001, died on August 11, 2018; a brother, Robert Huffman and great-grandson, Logan Huffman.



Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at the Greenford Christian Church, the Rev. John Bush officiating.

A time of visitation will be held on Saturday, June 22 from 9:00 – 11:00 a.m. at the church prior to services.

The burial will immediately follow at in Green Township Cemetery with full military honors by the Salem Honor Guard.

Donations can be made in Eugene’s memory with the Missions Fund of the Greenford Christian Church, 11767 Lisbon Road, Greenford, OH 44422 or MVI Hospice, 4891 Belmont Avenue, Youngstown, OH 44505.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen and Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem, Ohio. Please sign the guestbook at www.apgreenisenfh.com.

