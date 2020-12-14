Rose Marie Cantwell, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rose Marie (Ridgley) Cantwell 72, of Salem, died early Thursday evening, December 10, 2020 at Salem North Health Care.

She was born on February 27, 1948 in Salem, the daughter of the late Ray Wayne and Lucy Lucille (Dawson) Ridgley.

She was a 1967 graduate of Beaver Local High School, worked at Carriage Hill Foods for ten years, then retired in 2009 with nearly 20 years at Salem Community Hospital where she was a Food and Nutrition Specialist.

Rose was the ultimate event planner for family and friends. She liked bringing people and friends together to have a good time. It was a goal of hers to make everyone happy around her. She was the life of the party. Once you got her going she would keep everyone laughing and smiling not to mention the stories that she could tell. Rose loved Elvis and anything about him. She liked to make things in the kitchen like her chocolate popcorn and her pork tenderloin was a specialty. She was always on the go and loved to go shopping and find special things to buy. Her ideal way to spend an afternoon was to drive until she got lost.

In her quiet times, she enjoyed going to the park to read, dancing to beautiful music, crossword puzzles, watching old TV shows and WWF wrestling.

She is survived by her children, Wayne Edward (Carey-ann Lynn) Phillips and Sonya Marie Phillips both of Salem, Jamie Ray Phillips of Columbiana and Dawn Victoria (Drew) Hart of Salem, siblings; Russell (Shirley) Ridgley of Lisbon, Jimmy Ridgley of West Point, Gary (Jane) Ridgley of Lisbon, Michael (Cindy Raneri) Ridgley of Salem and Marlene Ridgley of West Point; ten grandchildren, Danae, Jacey, Krista, Carmen, Tucker, Chasity, Trent, Heaven, Caiden and Dakota; three great-grandchildren, Charity, Blake, Brayden and one more on the way.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Roger Lee Cantwell and brother, Rolland “Ronnie” Ridgley.

A time of visitation will be on Wednesday, December 16 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. at the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem. A closing committal service will be held at the conclusion of the visitation.

She will be buried in Columbiana County Memorial Park in Calcutta.

