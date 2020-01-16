Rosalie Shannon, Salem, Ohio

SALEM, Ohio (MyValleyTributes) – Rosalie Shannon 71, of Salem, formerly of Lisbon, died Monday, January 6, 2020, at her home.

She was born on January 18, 1948 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, the daughter of the late Donald V. Shannon and Alice (Richards) Shannon-Yarger.

She was a nursing aide at various places in the area and worked at American Laundry.

She was a member of Salem St. Paul’s Catholic Church.

She is survived by two daughters, Shonda and Stacy Shannon, siblings; Donna Roher, Vernard and Earl Shannon and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Rosalie did not want and services and choose to be cremated.

Arrangements by the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen & Sons Funeral and Cremation Services, Salem